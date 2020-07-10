Leeds United fans are still basking in the glory of last night’s comprehensive hammering of Stoke City. The 5-0 scoreline at Elland Road doesn’t begin to do the Whites justice and it could easily have been a much heavier scoreline had it not been for the saves made by Jack Butland.

It really was a comprehensive defeat that knocked the stuffing out of Stoke City and you would fear it would leave them demoralised ahead of Sunday’s game against Birmingham at the Brittania Stadium. However, it is what it is and the Potters must gird their loins and get back to plotting for their Championship survival.

But as displays of attacking football go, there was nothing Michael O’Neill’s side could have done to combat how good Leeds United were last night. Like a surgeon, they cut through Stoke time and time again. These weren’t blunt cuts, they were fine cuts and calculated movements as the visitors from Staffordshire were sliced open with clinical precision.

Leeds United were a perfect storm of football in the second half at Elland Road, a 48 minute, four-goal whirlwind. Move after move, attack after attack, the Whites ploughed forward with merciless drive. Every pocket of space that Stoke allowed them was exploited and the Potters punished.

At times it was beyond cruel to watch seasoned professionals be dragged and pulled out of shape knowing that there was very little that could be done. The reactions of players like Nick Powell as he was substituted showed the lack of control they had over what was happening. It was perfectly summed up by Stoke boss Michael O’Neill’s shrug after a 30-pass move set up Pablo Hernandez for Leeds’ 4th goal of the night.

It was also a result that drew applause from wider afield, such as this exchange from former Barcelona and Argentina great Javier Mascherano on Twitter:

El primer gol de Leeds le dió tranquilidad a un equipo que, hasta ese momento, jugaba con el peso de los resultados de la jornada.

El segundo tiempo esta siendo el equipo reconocible que lo llevó a ser líder del campeonato.#BIELSAxESPN — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) July 9, 2020

“The first Leeds goal gave reassurance to a team that, until then, played with the weight of the day’s results. The second half it [Leeds] is being the recognisable team that led them to being championship leaders.“

Golazo de Pablo Hernandez.

Victoria importantísima para mandarle un mensaje a sus perseguidores!!! — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) July 9, 2020

“Great goal by Pablo Hernandez. Very important victory that sends a message to your pursuers.“

It really was a good performance. Leeds United must be picking up some traction beyond these shores if Javier Mascherano is watching and commenting on Whites games.

Where will Leeds United be playing their football next season?