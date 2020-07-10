Speaking to BBC Wiltshire (quotes via The News), Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens has revealed the club will offer ex-Portsmouth and Mansfield Town man Dion Donohue a contract, saying it is his “very last chance”.

Former Portsmouth and Mansfield Town man Dion Donohue is a free agent at the moment. The Welshman pleaded guilty to affray, GBH and assault in January.

After his short-term deal with Swindon Town came to an end in January, an update on his future has emerged. Swindon boss Richie Wellens has revealed that the club are set to offer him a fresh deal at The County Ground.

Speaking to BBC Wiltshire, the Robins boss revealed the club will offer him his “very last chance” and bring him in to train over the summer.

“We’re going to offer Dion Donohue a contract,” said Wellens.

“He’s a very good player and obviously had issues – I’m going to give him his very last chance. I think he owes me a debt of gratitude if you like, and I think he’s coming back on our terms.

“If we get him up and firing them we’ve all seen what a talented boy he is. Now we just need to manage him right. The value for money we’re getting him for is exceptional.

“We will probably take Dion in pre-season, let him train with us then in September he’ll sign a contract as long as everything is going along as it should be.”

Donohue, 26, can play at either left midfield or as a left-back. He made his break with Chesterfield, where he played in 65 games before making a move to Portsmouth in 2017.

Donohue went on to join Mansfield Town two years later but his spell was cut short after a matter of months and he signed for Swindon Town.

Now, with a move back to Swindon on the horizon, Donohue will be hoping to make the most of his chance. Do you think Donohue will be a good addition for Swindon? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swindon Town news, one of the club’s former loan players is attracting significant League Two interest after being released by Portsmouth – find out more here.

Will Donohue be a good signing for Swindon?