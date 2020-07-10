Grant McCann has become more popular as the Hull City head coach though remains very disapproved of.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Grant McCann received an approval rating of -70. This was after he was approved by 9% of Hull City fans with 87% of fans disapproving of him. 3% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 3’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 24% (+15)

Disapprove: 68% (-19)

Don’t Know: 9% (+6)

Net Approval Rating: -44 (+26)

As you can see, Grant McCann has become more popular as the Hull City head coach. Even though he remains very unpopular as their manager, this is a positive step to him finally being approved as the man in charge in Humberside. This big boost was most likely down to their massive 2-1 win over Middlesbrough. That was a true six-pointer and getting a win in that match was crucial to their attempts to staying up in the Sky Bet Championship. It is worth mentioning Wigan Athletic’s potential points deduction will likely help them with that as well.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Hull lost 2-1 to Bristol City.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: -70

Week 2: -78

Week 3: -44

Do you agree with Grant McCann's approval rating?