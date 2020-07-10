Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Cowley continues to become more popular this week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Danny Cowley received an approval rating of +29. This was after he was approved by 61% of Huddersfield Town fans with 32% of fans disapproving of him. 7% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 3’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 88% (+27)

Disapprove: 11% (-21)

Don’t Know: 1% (-6)

Net Approval Rating: +77 (+48)

As you can see, Danny Cowley’s popularity as the Huddersfield Town head coach has sharply risen over the last week. Over the last two weeks, Cowley’s rise has been amazing to see. Back in Week 1, he was actually disapproved of by the fans after getting a Net Approval Rating of -10. But now he is actually one of the more popular managers in the Sky Bet Championship, something that is quite impressive considering Huddersfield are still fighting at the wrong end of the table. The huge boost was likely down to the Terriers beating Birmingham City 3-0. They also drew 0-0 with Preston North End before the poll was opened.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Huddersfield drew 0-0 with Reading.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: -10

Week 2: +29

Week 3: +77

Do you agree with Danny Cowley's approval rating?