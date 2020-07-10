Hibernian have confirmed the signing of Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town linked striker Kevin Nisbet on their official club website.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming both Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish hotshot Kevin Nisbet.

The pair were both said keen on Nisbet but Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett revealed while talking to The News that the club opted against pursuing a deal for the striker.

Now, amid links with a League One transfer, Nisbet has agreed a deal with Scottish Premiership club Hibernian. Nisbet’s transfer was confirmed on Thursday, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal after his departure from Dunfermline.

Upon the announcement, Nisbet – who will now work under former Sunderland boss Jack Ross – spoke to the club’s official website. He said he is proud to have made the move to Hibs, adding that he is looking forward to continuing his development at Easter Road. He said:

“I’m proud to be a Hibernian player and I’m grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity. It’s a new challenge for me and I’m confident – with the help of the staff here – that I can continue to improve as a player and help the team.

“I’ve been working hard on my fitness during the break and I can’t wait to get going.”

In the 2019/20 campaign season, Nisbet was in electric goalscoring form for Dunfermline. Nisbet netted 23 goals in 32 games across all competitions, laying on a total of five assists as well. His strongest run came in the run-up to Christmas, in which he netted a stunning 12 goals in seven Scottish Championship matches.

Nisbet has come alive in the past two seasons. Prior to the start of the 2018/19 campaign, the 23-year-old struggled to make an impact with Partick Thistle and out on loan with East Stirling, Ayr United and Dumbarton.

Nisbet’s time with Partick Thistle came to an end in 2018 and since then, the striker has not looked back. He joined Raith Rovers on a free transfer and netted 34 goals and provided five assists in 46 appearances for the Scottish League One side, earning himself a move to Dunfermline, where he continued to impress.

Given his impressive form in recent seasons, Nisbet would have been a shrewd signing for a Football League club. Portsmouth and Shrewsbury will be hoping that they don’t live to regret opting against/ missing out on a deal for the striker.

