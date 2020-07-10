Lee Bowyer has remained very popular as the Charlton Athletic head coach this week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Lee Bowyer received an approval rating of +94. This was after he was approved by 97% of Charlton Athletic fans with 2% of fans disapproving of him. 1% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 3’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 97% (0)

Disapprove: 3% (+1)

Don’t Know: 0% (-1)

Net Approval Rating: +94 (-1)

As you can see, Lee Bowyer remains very popular as the Charlton Athletic head coach. While his Net Approval Rating has dropped down a point, this not because Bowyer’s approval vote has gone down. That number has stayed the same with his Net Approval Rating dropping down because the people who said Don’t Know last time switched to Disapprove. It is impressive to see Bowyer remain very popular even though they were only able to pick up a point in the two games before this poll was opened.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Charlton lost 2-1 to Brentford.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +96

Week 2: +95

Week 3: +94

Do you agree with Lee Bowyer's approval rating?