Charlton Athletic boss has addressed links to the Birmingham City managerial vacancy and claimed there has been “no contact” from Blues over the role as reported by London News Online.

Pep Clotet was confirmed to be leaving the club during the lockdown period but his exit was bought forward as he resigned from the role following Birmingham City’s 3-1 defeat to Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

First-team coach Craig Gardner and senior professional development coach Steve Spooner will take charge of the side against Stoke City on Sunday but there has been no news on a replacement as of yet.

Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Chris Hughton are just a few names who have been linked with the job as well as Charlton manager Lee Bowyer.

Bowyer played for Blues from 2009-2011 before starting his managerial career but he has revealed that he is looking no further than the remainder of the season with the Addicks.

“I’m a young boss who has got a lot of press along the way,” said Bowyer, who was shortlisted for June’s Manager of the Month award. “I’ve got linked to a few other jobs before, so it doesn’t surprise me that I’m linked to this one.”

“There’s been no contact. I had two-and-a-half great years at Birmingham. The last time the club did anything good was when I was a player there and we won the League Cup. But the only thing I’m thinking about is keeping Charlton in the division – that’s it.”

Bowyer has earned praise for the way he has conducted himself whilst being manager at Charlton and has also recently been linked to the vacancy at Bristol City following Lee Johnson’s departure.

