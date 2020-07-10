Neil Warnock spoke to the press ahead of Middlesbrough’s game against Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Warnock and Middlesbrough are in high spirits following their recent outing where they came away 2-0 winners over Millwall at The Den in midweek.

Here are three points to take away from his press conference earlier today:

1. Striving for consistency

“We just have to become more consistent,” said Warnock.

“For me, it’s getting to know the players. There’s quite a few I don’t really know how they work, so it’s trying to get the consistency from all of them.”

The switch to 5-3-2 in the week really suited Middlesbrough. They created chances, looked solid at the back, and ran the midfield for the majority of the game. The key to consistency could be sticking with this tried and tested system.

“We looked solid. I’m not afraid to use that system but sometimes you won’t get away with it against certain teams” he said.

2. Plenty of positivity surrounding striker duo

Both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher got on the score sheet against Millwall, and after Warnock claimed his side need to score more goals, he was extremely positive his strikers are firing.

“I think it’s great for a manager when you see two strikers score.

“I love that. It’s one of those things you hope can happen.

“Fletcher’s contribution for the first goal as well and Britt has been working hard for the team, I can’t praise them enough.”

3. Thoughts on staying up

Despite their recent Middlesbrough are still in a relegation battle, and are in 18th place on 47 points with four games left to play.

“Usually you say 50 points is the safety net,” said Warnock, “but I don’t think anybody can predict what will be needed.”

Bristol City are Boro’s next opponents, before games against Reading, Cardiff, and Sheffield Wednesday.