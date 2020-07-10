Michael O’Neill has become more popular as the Stoke City head coach over the last week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Michael O’Neill received an approval rating of +73. This was after he was approved by 86% of Stoke City fans with 9% of fans disapproving of him. 9% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 3’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 86% (+4)

Disapprove: 7% (-2)

Don’t Know: 7% (-2)

Net Approval Rating: +79 (+6)

As you can see, Michael O’Neill has become more popular as the Stoke City head coach. While it isn’t a huge leap, O’Neill has seen his Net Approval Rating go up six points and is a positive step for him. While he is still nowhere near his Week 1 total, when he received a Net Approval Rating of +92, it is still good to bounce back from dropping last week. It remains to be seen if this is a trend or just a blip.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Stoke were beaten 5-0 by Leeds United.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +92

Week 2: +73

Week 3: +79

Do you agree with Michael O'Neill's approval rating?