Former England international striker Kevin Phillips has revealed he is ‘unsure’ about Leeds United’s multi-million pound signing Helder Costa in an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds announced the arrival of Costa on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week having spent the season on loan at Elland Road.

The deal for Costa is worth around £16million in addition to the £2million loan fee and Phillips believes that there will be pressure on the winger having arrived with such a huge price tag.

“Only time will tell if he is worth the money,” Phillips said. “If they get promoted and he lights up the Premier League it is fantastic business. It took a while for him to get going at Leeds but he has come good of late.”

“For me he is certainly going to have to up his game to perform in the Premier League. He struggled at Wolves so there will be big pressure for him but as I say, if he does, £16million is nothing.”

Costa signed a four-year-deal with Leeds and has enjoyed an impressive campaign so far. He has made 44 appearances across all competitions and scored five goals whilst registering seven assists.

He has previous experience of the Premier League from his time with Wolves and made 25 appearances but only scored one goal, backing up Phillips’ claims that he will need to improve if they win promotion.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship and one point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion going into the weekend’s fixtures and will be hoping to pull further clear of their promotion rivals.

