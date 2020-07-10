Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet has gone from moderately approved of to hugely unpopular in just one week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Pep Clotet received an approval rating of +20. This was after he was approved by 57% of Birmingham City fans with 37% of fans disapproving of him. 5% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 3’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 13% (-44)

Disapprove: 87% (+40)

Don’t Know: 0% (-5)

Net Approval Rating: -74 (-94)

As you can see, Birmingham City fans have completely turned on their head coach Pep Clotet. While not hugely popular, Clotet was approved of last week as their head coach. A week later, he is now one of the most unpopular head coaches in the Sky Bet Championship with the biggest decrease in net approval ratings that we’ve seen since we started doing this series. We’re pretty confident we won’t see anything this big for a long time either. It is no surprise to see that Clotet has left the club ahead of schedule after initially deciding to leave at the end of the season.

During the time this poll was open, Birmingham lost 3-1 to Swansea City.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +44

Week 2: +20

Week 3: -74

