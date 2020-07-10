Middlesbrough are eyeing up a summer swoop for Zulte Waregem midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako according to RMC Sport journalist Loïc Tanzi.

Tanzi revealed on social media site Twitter, that a number of clubs are interested in the defensive midfielder ahead of a possible move this summer.

The midfielder has enjoyed a decent season in the Jupiler Pro League for Belgian side Zulte Waregem and has had some impressive performances which has alerted a number of clubs to his potential availability.

Sissako arrived at Zulte Waregem from French club LB Châteauroux in Ligue 2 last summer and there are reports that AS Monaco in France are also keen on the 22-year-old.

Middlesbrough have struggled at times this season in finding a midfielder who can play the defensive role with Paddy McNair seemingly the best option for Neil Warnock’s side.

At times this season, Harold Moukoudi has been utilised in the role but he wasn’t as accomplished as Boro would have liked and didn’t really produce the results Neil Warnock wanted. The Championship club being interested someone more adept to this position could be a wise move to make.

It is likely at this stage that Boro won’t press ahead with pursuing a move for the midfielder until their Championship status is confirmed and that is far from being a done deal.

The Riverside club currently sit 18th in the Championship and just two points above the relegation zone with four games to go and the club will be eager to avoid dropping into the third tier of English football.