Swansea City run the risk of losing Nathan Dyer on a free transfer this summer.

The winger has signed a deal until the end of the current season but it still poised to become a free agent.

Dyer, who is 32 years old, has been on the books at the Liberty Stadium since 2009 and has been a great servant to the Welsh side.

Losing him for nothing would be a blow and Steve Cooper’s men have a decision to make on whether to extend his stay by a further year.

Dyer adds more experience and depth to the Swans’ attacking options and is a useful option to have in their squad. Swansea have some exciting young players in their ranks and having someone like him around the dressing room is valuable.

He joined Swansea in 2009 and has since made over 350 appearances. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2011 and was part of their side who won the League Cup two years later.

Dyer spent the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Leicester City and won the top flight title under Claudio Ranieri.

Prior to his move to Wales, he had started his career at Southampton and had played 66 times for their first-team and had loan spells at Sheffield United and Burnley.

Dyer is a popular figure at Swansea and should be kept for another 12 months at least. His future may depend on what league the Play-Off chasers are in next term.

In other Swans’ news, they also have a decision to make on the future of Barrie McKay, as covered by The72.

