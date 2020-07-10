Leeds United make the visit to Swansea City this weekend as they look to take a step closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a victory for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has claimed that Leeds will get the job done against the Swans and backed them to come away with all three points.

The Yorkshire giants looked in imperious form against Stoke City on Thursday evening as they brushed them aside in a 5-0 thumping at Elland Road.

Leeds have now won three out of their last four games and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just four games remaining.

Swansea recorded back-to-back league wins with a 3-1 away victory over Birmingham City on Wednesday and they now now sit seventh in the table and are just one point outside the play-off places.

Prutton gave his views on the upcoming game and said: “Swansea are still knocking on the door of the play-offs, and it will be interesting to see how they cope this weekend with all their rivals playing before them.”

“Leeds thrashed Stoke on Thursday and took a big step closer to promotion. They are playing after Brentford so we don’t know what the situation will be heading into this game, but they will want to get the job done sooner or later. They’ll win here for me.”

Although this should be a tough game for Leeds considering Steve Cooper’s side are pushing for a play-off place and are well drilled defensively, the Whites do seem unstoppable at the moment.

They have looked in scintillating form in their last two games and it would surely take a catastrophic turn of events for them to not achieve promotion this season.

