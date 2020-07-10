Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner was first-team coach at Crystal Palace when Kwesi Appiah played there.

The Ghana international is now a free agent after being released by fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon. Could the Pirates’ manager hand him a route back into the game?

Appiah, who is 29 years old, is proven at third tier level and spent the last three seasons with the Dons. He would add more pace and depth to Bristol Rovers’ attacking department.

The London-born striker joined Palace in 2012 and went onto make 10 appearances for their first-team. However, he spent a lot of time out on loan from Selhurst Park with spells at Aldershot Town, Yeovil Town, Notts County, Reading and Viking.

Appiah has scored 48 goals in 176 games so far altogether in his career, as well as chipping in with 19 assists.

As Bristol Rovers scour the transfer market for reinforcements to their squad for next season, the free agent would be a decent option for them.

Garner is preparing for his first full season in charge at the Memorial Ground and may seek to link up with players he has worked with in the past.

The ex-Palace, West Bromwich Albion and ATK coach has a point to prove in his first full-time managerial role in the Football League.

Bristol Rovers are looking to get busy in the transfer market and are keen on Gillingham defender Max Ehmer, as covered by The72, as well as Jack Baldwin and Josh Grant. Could Appiah be on their radar too?

Would you take Appiah, Bristol Rovers fans?