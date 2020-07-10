Callum McFadzean is still yet to sign a new contract with Plymouth Argyle, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The wing back is out of contract at Home Park and hasn’t committed his future to the club yet.

Plymouth are hoping to keep him at the club as they gear up for League One next season.

McFadzean, who is 26 years old, joined the Pilgrims last summer on a free transfer from Bury and helped them gain promotion from League Two this past term.

Their boss Ryan Lowe has provided an update on his situation, as per Plymouth Live: “We have got to give Fadz a little bit of time. I’m sure if he didn’t want to (stay) he would have told me. I haven’t spoken to him for a week or so. I will probably contact him in the next few days and then we will decide from there.

“We have always got options for that area if Fadz doesn’t commit.”

Losing McFadzean would be a blow to Plymouth as they are already set to lose last season’s Player of the Year Antoni Sarcevic, who is poised to join Bolton Wanderers.

McFadzean started out at Sheffield United and made 23 appearances for the Blades’ first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells at Chesterfield, Burton Albion and Stevenage before leaving Bramall Lane for permanent stints at Kilmarnock, Alfreton Town and Guiseley.

Bury handed him a chance back in the Football League in 2018 and he moved on to Plymouth after a year at Gigg Lane.

In other Pilgrims news, The72 looked at why they should try and re-sign Ryan Hardie this summer.



Will McFadzean stay at Plymouth?