Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are set to miss out in their pursuit of striker Adolfo Gaich according to Calciomercato.

CSKA Moscow are believed to have agreed a fee of around £7million for the young forward which will be a real blow to the Championship promotion hopefuls who were both keen on signing the Argentinian.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 13 appearances for San Lorenzo this season and has also made one senior appearance for the Argentina national side highlighting his ever-increasing experience at such a tender age.

San Lorenzo had admitted that they were looking to sell the striker as they wanted to recoup funds to reinvest in other areas of the squad and this attracted the attention of both Leeds and West Brom who had been hopeful of completing a deal this summer.

Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan had also been credited with having an interest in Gaich but it now appears that CSKA Moscow have won the race in a £7million deal.

West Brom and Leeds weren’t actively pursuing a deal at this stage as they look to ensure they win automatic promotion to the Premier League first with their attention solely focused on reaching the top-flight.

Gaich’s goalscoring record is good for someone of his age but there would have been a huge step up from football in Argentina to then make the transition to the Premier League.

Both Leeds and West Brom will need to ensure they recruit wisely this summer if they want to stand a chance of staying in the Premier League, should they get there.

