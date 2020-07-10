The new Barrow boss David Dunn will be looking to strengthen his newly inherited squad ahead of their upcoming return to League Two.

He managed Dominic Poleon at Oldham Athletic and should reunite with him at Holker Street this summer.

Poleon, who is 26 years old, is a free agent having been released by Newport County.

He would be ideal for Barrow. The pacey forward is experienced in the Football League and has a point to prove.

Poleon was a key player for Dunn when he was manager at Oldham and spent two years on the books at Boundary Park, scoring 11 in 68 appearances for the then-League One outfit.

The London-born man spent time on the books at Chelsea and Southend United as a youngster before Leeds United snapped him up in 2010. He played 36 times for the Whites and also had loan spells away from Elland Road at Bury and Sheffield United.

Poleon left Leeds on a permanent basis for Oldham in 2015 and has since had spells at AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town and Bradford City.

He joined Newport last summer on a free transfer but struggled to make an impact with Michael Flynn’s side and spent the second-half of the past season lining up against Barrow in the National League at Dover Athletic.

Poleon will now be weighing up his next move and Dunn should consider bringing him to Barrow to help prepare for the fourth tier.

Should Barrow sign Poleon?