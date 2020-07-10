According to But! Football Club (via Sport Witness), French club Saint Etienne are hoping to sell on-loan Middlesbrough defender Harold Moukoudi this summer.

Since arriving at Middlesbrough in January, Moukoudi has made eight appearances in all competitions. He has primarily been used as a central-defender but deputised in the holding-midfield position in his most recent outing against Queens Park Rangers.

The report states that Saint Etienne are hoping to sell the player, whether that be to Middlesbrough ‘or another club’. It is not known whether the Championship club wishes to make Moukoudi’s move permanent at the end of the campaign.

New manager Neil Warnock has seen two wins in his first four games in charge, but the defender hasn’t been on the pitch in either victory.

The Boro boss has opted to use Dael Fry and George Friend as his preferred centre-back pairing, but when operating with a back three at Millwall, he brought in Ryan Shotton rather than reintroducing Moukoudi to the fold.

The Cameroon international signed for Saint Etienne from AC Le Havre last summer on a free transfer and made 16 appearances for Les Verts before making the switch to Middlesbrough on deadline day in the winter window.

The Ligue 1 club will likely want to make a significant profit on the 22-year old, but a lot will depend on Middlesbrough’s transfer kitty in the summer, whether Moukoudi has impressed enough to warrant a move, and also what division they are playing in next season, with Warnock’s side in a relegation battle at present.