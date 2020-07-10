Bradford City have made an offer to re-sign Dylan Mottley-Henry, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The winger left Valley Parade a couple of months ago but could now be on his way back to the League Two side.

Stuart McCall’s side are also hoping to keep goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell at the club for next season and have made a contract offer for their number one.

Their boss has said, as per the Telegraph and Argus: “We’ve made an offer to Richard in the last 24 hours so that will be sorted one way or another fairly soon.

“We’ve also made an offer this week to Dylan but they aren’t the only two that I’m looking to get tied up as well. We’ll hopefully get a couple done.”

Bradford are looking ahead to the next campaign and are hoping to get some signings done over the next couple of weeks.

Mottley-Henry, who is 22 years old, re-signed for the club in the January transfer window and penned a short-term contract. He played seven times before the season was brought to a halt.

He started his career at Bradford and rose up through their youth ranks. He made two appearances for their first-team in his first spell at the club before loan spells away at Altrincham and Bradford Park Avenue.

He was released by the Bantams in 2016 and subsequently joined fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley. However, his opportunities at Oakwell were limited and he was loaned out to Tranmere Rovers, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town before leaving the club.

Bradford handed him a route back into the game this past winter and could do the same again this summer.

