Colchester United boss John McGreal is no longer the favourite for the Tranmere Rovers job, as per the Gazette News.

Wigan Athletic coach Anthony Barry has emerged as a frontrunner for the vacant position now. The likes of Robbie Fowler, Nigel Adkins and surprising Tim Cahill are all also in the running.

Tranmere are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Micky Mellon, who left the club for Dundee United earlier this week.

The Whites are gearing up for League Two next season following their controversial relegation this past campaign.

Barry, who is 34 years old, is currently the first-team coach at Championship side Wigan and could now be considered by Tranmere.

The Liverpool-born man made over 300 appearances in his playing days and had spells with the likes of Accrington Stanley, Yeovil Town, Chester, Fleetwood Town, Forest Green Rovers and Wrexham.

He hung up his boots in 2017 and has since linked up with his former Accrington boss Paul Cook at the DW Stadium.

Tranmere may now have identified him as a strong candidate to lead them into next season. Barry is a bright young coach but does he have the experience required?

Losing Mellon was a big blow to Tranmere and he has been the man behind their rise back into the Football League. Their next managerial appointment is a huge one for the football club and they need to ensure they get it right.

In other Tranmere news, Nottingham Forest are interested in their winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, as covered by The72.

Would you be happy with Barry, Tranmere fans?