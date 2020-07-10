If last night’s game at Elland Road had been a boxing match, it would have had the referee stepping in to save Stoke City from any further punishment. Even before Pablo Hernandez scored in the 72nd minute, the game would have been stopped and a decision made.

It’s not resorting to hyperbole but Leeds United were, last night, simply superb and would have been a handful for any team to cope with. Once Stoke City opened up to chase the game, that was game over, effectively.

Helder Costa’s goal (47′) was the key that sprung the Potter’s defensive lock and pried open their defensive shell. From then on in, and with surgical precision, Leeds United simply opened up Michael O’Neill’s side at will. All that was missing was a glass of Chianti and some fava beans in a display where the Stoke lambs weren’t just silenced but chillingly slaughtered.

From a neutral’s perspective, it was champagne football at it’s best and it left Stoke boss Michael O’Neill to simply thank his lucky stars that it is a game put behind them rather than one that they had to face.

All the goals were special in the second half. However, some goals are more special than others and that was the case with Pablo Hernandez’s strike (72′) to make it 4-0.

30 pass Pablo move pic.twitter.com/Vt79JUTKdX — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) July 9, 2020

Far too often there is emphasis put on the end result, the final stroke that puts the ball in the net. Yes, Pablo’s touch and timing were exquisite but there was far more to this goal that the end-product. This was, quite simply, the perfect example of a Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United goal.

A sequence of 30 passes. 79 seconds where Stoke chased shadows as they were probed, prodded and dragged out of shape before the right time and pass were chosen. 9 different players involved in the move. That’s why it is far more than the reductionism to one shot and a goal.

It was a tweet and goal that Leeds United fans reacted to. Here are some of the things that some of these fans said.

Leeds United fans react to perfect Bielsa goal

That’s what it’s all about mate, setting the trap — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) July 10, 2020

Pure filth — crighters (@crighters1) July 10, 2020

If that was Man City or Liverpool it be all over Sky Sports news — Matt Lawson (@Matt27Lawson) July 10, 2020

Like a cobra hypnotises it’s prey before striking the killer blow. — martin scholey (@martinscholey) July 10, 2020

Liquid football — David 💙💛 (@dsammuller) July 10, 2020

Watching Leeds at the moment is what dreams are made of. — CosmicSprout (@SproutCosmic) July 10, 2020

“They’re spoiling us now” 👏👏👏 — Gary Casson (@CassGaz) July 9, 2020

Love the shrug of the shoulders by their gaffer at the end 🤷‍♂️ — Craig (@lufcsouthstand) July 10, 2020

It’s almost cruel — Dean (@mrdeanholmes) July 10, 2020

That is as good a team goal as any Leeds United side have ever scored. It takes great skill to pull the opposition all over the park and choose the perfect moment to shift gears and strike like a cobra. — Wilfred Martin (@wilfmartin72) July 10, 2020

