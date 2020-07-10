Norwich City have an option to keep Sean Raggett at Carrow Road for another 12 months, as detailed in a report by the Portsmouth News.

The centre-back impressed on loan at Fratton Park this past season and Kenny Jackett’s sides’ chances of signing him permanently could depend on whether the Canaries keep him or not.

Raggett, who is 26 years old, joined Norwich three years ago but has played just twice for their first-team. However, with Daniel Farke’s men set to return to the Championship, they may exercise their option to keep him for more depth in their squad.

Alternatively, the current Premier League strugglers could extend his deal and then sell him this summer for a fee to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Portsmouth will be in the hunt for some defenders over the coming months with Christian Burgess leaving and Raggett’s loan expiring. Bringing the latter back on a permanent basis would be ideal for them, but they could face competition for his signature.

He made 38 appearances for Pompey in all competitions and helped them get into the League One Play-Offs.

Norwich signed him in 2017 having his impressive spell at Lincoln City but have since also loaned him back out to the Imps as well as Rotherham United.

The Canaries will have to weigh up what to do with the defender this summer and Portsmouth will no doubt keep a keen eye on developments.

The72 looked at why Huddersfield Town should move for Raggett over the coming months.

