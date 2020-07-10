Millwall are mulling over signing Derby County striker Mason Bennett on a permanent basis, as per a report by London News Online.

The forward is currently on loan at the Den and Gary Rowett’s side hold an option to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

Bennett, who is 23 years old, has made six appearances for the London side since his switch there in the January transfer window.

Rowett has said, as per London News Online: “It’s a difficult one with Mase. He’s the sort of player you’d love to keep. He has shown in the few games he has played that he has got something different to what we’ve already got.

“It’s difficult because I hoped he would come in and play 15 games and we’d have a big set of matches to be able to choose whether to take up the option. We’ll have to sit down and decide what we do and how we do it. There will probably have to be discussion between the clubs first.”

Bennett is out of contract at Derby this summer so is poised to become a free transfer, with the Rams showing no signs of keeping him.

The pacey striker has been on the books at Pride Park for his whole career to date and has played 65 times for their first-team, as well as spending time out on loan at Chesterfield, Bradford City, Burton Albion and Notts County in the past.

Bennett helped Derby get to the Championship Play-Off final under Frank Lampard last term.

He could now be on his way to Millwall on a permanent deal if they decide to exercise their option to sign him.

