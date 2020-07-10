Leeds United came into last night’s game against Stoke City at Elland Road on the crest of a wave after a good 3-1 victory away at Blackburn. They put on a display of attacking football that simply blew away Stoke City in a 5-0 maelstrom.

Leeds struggled in the early stages of the first 45 minutes. Their passing was off and their link-up play was disjointed. Stoke City started off by defending stoutly in a manner that stopped Leeds playing their natural game, happy to hit the Whites on the counter.

Mateusz Klich (45′) converted a coolly-taken penalty to start what was 47 minutes of champagne football. Helder Costa (47′), fresh from signing a permanent deal at Elland Road, got that early second-half goal that opened the game up and made Stoke City come out of their shell. From then on in, it was a massacre.

Liam Cooper got in on the act (57′) with a striker’s finish after being teed up by Pablo Hernandez. Hernandez turned from provider to scorer (72′), finishing off a Costa assist with a sweetly-struck shot from outside the box. Patrick Bamford (90+2′) finished off the 5-0 rout following a ball over the top from Luke Ayling.

It was an excellent win and one which stretched the gap to the playoff pack to six points with 12 left to play for. Premier League promotion inches closer for the Whites. Here’s what Marcelo Bielsa had to say about the game.

Comments made in this video represent the views of the creator and not necessarily those of Fresh Press Media.

Readers say ( 0 ) 0 /5 stars









Where will Leeds United be playing their football next season?