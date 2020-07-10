Stoke City would have come into the Leeds United match yesterday with their tails up and enthusiasm bubbling. Yes, they are in a relegation battle but they had just destroyed relegation rivals Barnsley 4-0. They left Elland Road with their tails between their legs and on the end of a 5-0 hiding from a rampant Leeds United.

They had a system for the first half and it was a system that worked. They defended stoutly and pressed when they needed to. It was a needless foul on Helder Costa that gave Poland international Mateusz Klich the opportunity to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time. From then on in it was all Leeds United.

Helder Costa (47′) started what was 45 minutes of champagne football for the Whites. Then Liam Cooper got in on the act (57′) with a striker’s finish after being teed up by Pablo Hernandez. Hernandez turned from provider to scorer (72′), finishing off a Costa assist with a sweetly-struck shot from outside the box. Patrick Bamford (90+2′) finished off the 5-0 rout following a ball over the top from Luke Ayling.

It was a sobering defeat for Michael O’Neill to reflect on, a defeat where he admits that the Potters were second-best on the night. Here he speaks a little more to Stoke City’s YouTube channel about the game.

Comments made in this video represent the views of the creator and not necessarily those of Fresh Press Media.

Readers say ( 0 ) 0 /5 stars









Where will Stoke City be playing their football next season?