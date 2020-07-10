Derby County starlet Louie Sibley has reacted to the news of his rescinded red card on Twitter (see tweet below) after he was sent off in the Rams’ defeat to West Brom.

Fantastic news!!!😁Looking forward to Saturday🐏 https://t.co/n9AAGxxS76 — Louie Sibley (@louie_sibbo) July 9, 2020

Derby County were unable to continue their strong run of form against West Brom on Wednesday night. The Baggies ran away 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Grady Dianagan and Dara O’Shea.

Derby County’s night went from bad to worse when young star Louie Sibley was controversially sent off after innocently tangling with one of West Brom’s players. The straight red card would have seen him banned for three matches, however, it has now been confirmed that Sibley’s sending off has been rescinded, much to the midfielder’s delight.

Sibley will now be available for this weekend’s fixture against high-flying Brentford, a game that will be crucial if Derby want to sneak into the play-off spots.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a revelation since breaking into Phillip Cocu’s senior side. Sibley has played in 13 games across all competitions, netting four goals and laying on one assist in the process. His most notable performance came against Millwall, in which he netted a hat-trick in a 3-2 win.

Sibley earned a call up to the senior side after impressing for the Rams’ Under-23s. He had scored five goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League for Derby’s Under-23s and Under-19s sides.

Now, with Sibley confirmed to be available for the Brentford clash, attention will turn to preparing for the important game at the weekend.

