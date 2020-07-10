Out of contract midfielder Antoni Sarcevic looks set to make a move to Bolton Wanderers, with The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reporting on Twitter (see tweet below) that a deal is “closer than close”.

The situation of midfielder Antoni Sarcevic has been closely followed here on The72 and now, another update has emerged on his transfer situation.

Bolton Wanderers and Salford City have been linked with the recently released Plymouth Argyle but it seems it will be Bolton who wins the battle for his signature.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter that a deal is “closer than close”. Bolton – who are now managed by Ian Evatt – as reportedly poised to bring Sarcevic in to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of their return to action in League Two.

Plymouth tried to tie Sarcevic down to a new contract, offering him the chance to extend his stay at Home Park. However, he turned down the opportunity to stay and will now pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

In his time at Home Park, Sarcevic was a fixture in Plymouth’s first-team. He signed in January 2017 and played in 131 games, scoring 20 goals and laying on 15 assists in the process. His form helped inspire Plymouth’s promotion push in the 2019/20 campaign, netting 11 goals and laying on eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

It seems to be Sarcevic’s move to Bolton will come sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see how the midfielder fares with the Trotters, who will surely he hoping to bounce back to League One at the first time of asking.

