Portsmouth have confirmed on their club website that midfielder Adam May – linked with Mansfield Town, Crawley Town and Cambridge United, has left the club upon the end of his contract.

Last month, it was covered here on The72 that Portsmouth midfielder Adam May was attracting League Two transfer interest. Fourth-tier trio Mansfield Town, Crawley Town and Cambridge United were all linked with May. Now, an update has emerged on his future.

Portsmouth have moved to announce their retained list upon the climax of their 2019/20 campaign, confirming that May is among the players who have been released.

Alongside May in heading through the Fratton Park exit door is forwards Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins and defenders Christian Burgess and Matt Casey.

Upon the confirmation of May’s departure, the club moved to thank the academy graduate for his service with the club, as well as the other players leaving Pompey. Their official statement read:

“Pompey would like to thank all those departing players for their service to the club and wish them well for the future.”

May, who had been with Portsmouth for his entire career (excluding loan spells away) will be on the lookout for a new club now. He came through the club’s academy and now, at 22, will be on his way out.

May has spent time on loan with the likes of Sutton United (24 appearances, one goal), Aldershot Town (12 appearances, three goals and one assist), Swindon Town (13 appearances, one goal) and Boreham Wood (two appearances, one goal). The midfielder also notched up 30 appearances for Portsmouth’s senior side, laying on three assists in the process.

Now, with May available on a free, it will be interesting to see if Mansfield, Crawley and Cambridge look to make a move for the midfielder.

