Former Ipswich Town and Bournemouth striker Brett Pitman has been released by Portsmouth, the League One club has confirmed on their official website.

Upon the climax of their 2019/20 League One campaign, Portsmouth have moved to confirm their retained list. Five senior players are confirmed to have left Portsmouth, among them experienced forward Brett Pitman.

Alongside Pitman in leaving the club is midfielder Adam May, defenders Matt Casey and Christian Burgess and forward Oli Hawkins.

While the aforementioned quintet have left, Portsmouth remain in talks with Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup over new contracts.

Upon the announcement, Pompey moved to thank Pitman and the other released players for their efforts in their time at Fratton Park. Their statement read:

“Pompey would like to thank all those departing players for their service to the club and wish them well for the future.”

Pitman has been with Portsmouth since the summer of 2017 when he signed from Ipswich Town. Since making the move to Fratton Park, the forward has scored 42 goals in 99 appearances across all competitions, laying on eight assists in the process.

Pitman starred for Portsmouth in his first two seasons but the 2019/20 campaign saw his involvement tail off. In his last season with the club, the 32-year-old played in 16 games across all competitions, scoring four goals in the process.

Now a free agent, Pitman will go in search of a new club.

