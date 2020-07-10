According to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town are interested in signing Bristol Rovers’ star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Bristol Rovers star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been a star performer for the Gas since signing. His form has previously attracted Championship transfer interest and now, it has emerged that he is the subject of second-tier interest once again.

Charlton Athletic are interested in Clarke-Harris, as per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times. Not only have the Addicks been linked, but Ipswich Town are also reportedly interested in the Bristol Rovers striker.

Charlton are likely to be in the market for a new striker after the departure of Lyle Taylor and Ipswich may want to add some more firepower to their attack if they want to win promotion back to the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign.

Given Clarke-Harris’ record for Bristol Rovers, it is unsurprising to see him attract transfer interest. In total, Clarke-Harris has netted 15 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season. His 2019/20 tally takes him to 26 goals in 51 games for the club, laying on three assists in the process.

Clarke-Harris’ current contract at the Memorial Stadium expires in one year. He is tied down beyond the end of this window but if they fail to secure a new deal for the striker, they could risk losing him for nothing later on.

The report says Bristol Rovers are likely to ask for at least £700k for the 25-year-old this summer.

With Charlton and Ipswich keen, it will be interesting to see if Clarke-Harris is tempted away from Bristol Rovers this summer.

Is Clarke-Harris a player you would like to see join your club this summer?

