Ben White has been, indeed continues to be, a colossus at the heart of the Leeds United defence as they stride towards Premier League promotion. Ahead of this season, the only time most Leeds fans would have seen him was when he was on loan at Newport County.

Something must have clicked when Marcelo Bielsa saw him feature in the footage of that dismal defeat in Wales. There can be no other reason for his presence as Elland Road. Bielsa is methodical beyond methodical so Ben White landing in Leeds United’s lap is not an act of serendipity.

He’s featured in every minute of every game for Leeds United this season. Such has been the level of his displays that he’s effectively priced himself out of a move to Elland Road; he will be returning to the AMEX at the end of this month. However, Leeds United are said to be returning to Brighton to snap up the next Ben White in Haydon Roberts according to The Telegraph.

Writing in the Telegraph, Mike McGrath says that the Whites, who look poised for the Premier League, are amongst a host of teams interested in snapping up youngster Roberts who he says “is expected to follow Ben White off the production line of talent at the Amex Stadium.”

18-year-old Roberts has shot up the ladder at the club and is a regular for the Under-23s at Brighton. He’s featured in 14 Premier League 2 games for Brighton Under-23s this season. He’s also featured four times for the first-team in the EFL Trophy (3 games) and the EFL Cup (1 game) where he scored his first goal for the club.

The Whites will not have it all their own way, though. Several other clubs are involved in the chase with Derby County and Brentford also showing interest. On top of this, German side Mainz and Red Bull Leipzig are also said to have shown a level of interest and have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Should Leeds United take a risk on Haydon Roberts?