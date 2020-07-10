Ipswich Town have launched their new away kit, and after the promise of ‘something we’ve not done before’ they certainly HAVEN’T disappointed.

Twitter: Sustainable and stylish. #WeAreTown | #itfc | #EndPlasticWaste https://t.co/LMN5rtp7l6 (@IpswichTown)

In partnership with kit manufacturer Adidas, and using their new Primeblue technology, the collaboration sees a new strip made with Parley Ocean Plastic® in an effort to show an eco-friendly side to football.

Since Greta Thunberg began talking loudly about ocean waste, it has been a hot topic. Right up until Covid-19 required plastic-like nothing before it for its bottles, containers and PPE, plastic was considered the big threat to the future. Ocean-reclaimed plastic is certainly a step in the right direction, producing reusable recourses for the plastics industry (you may see the term PCR used on your shampoo bottle, that stands for Post-Consumer-Recycled) and this move is already creating a buzz on social media.

Trending (if that’s the term) on the #WeAreTown the launch follows in the same vein as last weeks home kit homage to the UEFA Cup team of 80/81, using illustrations of the current stars as its models, with multiple etchings on display.

Twitter: Artwork and illustrations created for @IpswichTown for the launch of their awesome new @adidasUK away kit. The most… https://t.co/hPxC6rhBVN (@george_ripton)

The only questionable part of the two launches would be the almost certain requirement for a third-choice strip, what with blue and white being popular in League One, where Ipswich will be fighting for promotion, and the ‘in the know’ brigade who were certain, some even claiming to have seen the new strip before the launch ‘that it will be pink’ do offer up the potential for a pink alternative in the pipeline

