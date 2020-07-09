Paul Cook’s popularity as the Wigan Athletic head coach continues to remain stable this week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Paul Cook received an approval rating of +75. This was after he was approved by 86% of Wigan Athletic fans with 11% of fans disapproving of him. 0% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 86% (0)

Disapprove: 11% (-3)

Don’t Know: 2% (+2)

Net Approval Rating: +75 (+3)

As you can see, Paul Cook’s popularity as the Wigan Athletic head coach has remained stable over the last week. He has seen his popularity go up by three points but this could be argued to be within the margin of error. Notably, his approval vote has not gone up. The reason his Net Approval Rating has gone up is that people who disapproved of Cook last week have switched to Don’t Know. Over the three weeks we have been doing this vote, Cook’s popularity has remained impressively stable.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Wigan Athletic beat QPR 1-0.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +76

Week 2: +72

Week 3: +75

Do you agree with Paul Cook's approval rating?