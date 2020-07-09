Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has become more unpopular than he ever has been before this week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Garry Monk received an approval rating of -14. This was after he was approved by 39% of Sheffield Wednesday fans with 53% of fans disapproving of him. 8% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 12% (-27)

Disapprove: 83% (+30)

Don’t Know: 5% (-3)

Net Approval Rating: -71 (-67)

As you can see, Garry Monk’s popularity as the Sheffield Wednesday head coach has taken a massive drop over the last week. It is now the most unpopular that Monk has been since we started doing these polls and this may be the biggest drop in popularity that any manager in the Sky Bet Championship has had. This will have been down to some poor form over the last week, losing to both West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City.

During the time this poll was open for responses, Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-1 to Preston North End.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: -14

Week 2: -14

Week 3: -71

Do you agree with Garry Monk's approval rating?