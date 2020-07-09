Reading head coach Mark Bowen has registered his highest Net Approval Rating since we started this series.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Mark Bowen received an approval rating of +1. This was after he was approved by 43% of Reading fans with 42% of fans disapproving of him. 14% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 67% (+24)

Disapprove: 27% (-15)

Don’t Know: 6% (-8)

Net Approval Rating: +40 (+39)

As you can see, Mark Bowen’s popularity as the Reading head coach has made a massive jump up this week. This is actually the highest Net Approval Rating Bowen has had since we started doing these polls. His previous highest Net Approval Rating was in Week 1 when he got a +35. While Reading did one have bad result last week when they lost 3-0 to Brentford, this rating would have been boosted by the big 5-0 win over Luton Town.

During the time this poll was open for responses, Reading drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +35

Week 2: +1

Week 3: +40

Do you agree with Mark Bowen's approval rating?