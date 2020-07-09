Mark Warburton’s popularity as the QPR head coach has jumped back up last week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Mark Warburton received an approval rating of +33. This was after he was approved by 64% of QPR fans with 31% of fans disapproving of him. 5% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 85% (+21)

Disapprove: 13% (-18)

Don’t Know: 3% (-2)

Net Approval Rating: +72 (+39)

As you can see, Warburton’s popularity has taken a big jump over the last week. Interestingly, Warburton’s Net Approval Rating is now very close to what it was back in Week 1. Back then, he had a Net Approval Rating of +78. This is interesting to observe as we will be able to see in future weeks what the blip is. It could be that he stays stable at in the +70s or that he drops back down to the +30s in future if results don’t work out for QPR.

During the time this poll was taking responses, QPR lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +78

Week 2: +33

Week 3: +72

