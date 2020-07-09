Tony Mowbray’s popularity as the Blackburn Rovers head coach has taken a heavy drop this week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Tony Mowbray received an approval rating of +65. This was after he was approved by 81% of Blackburn Rovers fans with 16% of fans disapproving of him. 3% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 56% (-25)

Disapprove: 39% (+23)

Don’t Know: 6% (+3)

Net Approval Rating: +17 (-48)

As you can see, Tony Mowbray’s popularity as the Blackburn Rover head coach took a dramatic drop over the last. It’s one of the biggest drops we have seen while doing this, though it is worth mentioning that he still has a fairly decent Net Approval Rating. This is down to a very bad week which severely damaged their attempt to get into the Sky Bet Championship. They lost against Barnsley and Leeds United, the former being a side they expected to beat due to them being in the relegation battle.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Blackburn beat Cardiff City 3-2.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +95

Week 2: +65

Week 3: +17

Do you agree with Tony Mowbray's approval rating?