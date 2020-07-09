Leeds United enter tonight’s game against Stoke City on the back on an excellent display and a fine all-round performance that saw the Whites run out 3-1 winners at Ewood Park.

Tonight Leeds swap the Lancashire rain for the Yorkshire variety and Blackburn for a struggling Stoke City outfit. However, like Leeds, the Potters enter into tonight’s game on the back of a win, a 4-0 thumping of relegation-threatened Barnsley.

Leeds United team news

📋 Two changes to the side which defeated Blackburn on Saturday. Dallas and Costa return to the Starting XI — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 9, 2020

Bielsa being Bielsa, the Argentinian has reverted to type and made two changes for tonight. Fit-again duo Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa come back into the starting line-up with Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski dropping back to the bench.

Over the last three games, the Fulham win, the Luton draw and the Blackburn win, Alioski, in particular, has bristled with energy. Added to that, Barry Douglas came straight into the starting line-up and put in a fantastic display.

However, the stickler that Bielsa is means that he reverts to his favoured line-up in a game of huge importance. Win this and Leeds are six points clear of the playoff places headed by a resurgent Brentford. Lose, and the Bees are breathing down their neck.

It is a line-up that hasn’t met with universal approval from Leeds United fans. Here are some of their comments stemming from the tweeted team news (above).

Leeds United fans comment on Stoke team news

Meltdown incoming But where is bazza — caleb 🇮🇨⚽️ (@caleb23lufc) July 9, 2020

Very harsh on Barry that, can’t argue with MB but still — Sean (@ROI_LUFC) July 9, 2020

We looked far more balanced last week. Oh well — Barney V2 (@barney___21) July 9, 2020

Bit harsh on Barry that — Coel🇨🇭 (@LUFC_Brammers) July 9, 2020

Now announce the actual team? — Sam Johnston (@sam_lufc_) July 9, 2020

Why? This starting 11 has been poor, we always have to make changes at half time ffs — James Wright (@jamesbravo2000) July 9, 2020

The hell is this pic.twitter.com/mDC35eH4ii — TS 1919 (@TSTEEL123) July 9, 2020

More harsh on alioski 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Max Holmes (@MaxHolmes1994) July 9, 2020

Douglas should be in starting line up. He was very influential against Blackburn. Come on Leeds Utd! Every game is a cup final now. — Ryan (@Ryan39552612) July 9, 2020

Will Leeds United go on from this result and gain promotion?