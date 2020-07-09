Leeds United enter tonight’s game against Stoke City on the back on an excellent display and a fine all-round performance that saw the Whites run out 3-1 winners at Ewood Park.

Tonight Leeds swap the Lancashire rain for the Yorkshire variety and Blackburn for a struggling Stoke City outfit. However, like Leeds, the Potters enter into tonight’s game on the back of a win, a 4-0 thumping of relegation-threatened Barnsley.

Leeds United team news

Bielsa being Bielsa, the Argentinian has reverted to type and made two changes for tonight. Fit-again duo Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa come back into the starting line-up with Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski dropping back to the bench.

Over the last three games, the Fulham win, the Luton draw and the Blackburn win, Alioski, in particular, has bristled with energy. Added to that, Barry Douglas came straight into the starting line-up and put in a fantastic display.

However, the stickler that Bielsa is means that he reverts to his favoured line-up in a game of huge importance. Win this and Leeds are six points clear of the playoff places headed by a resurgent Brentford. Lose, and the Bees are breathing down their neck.

It is a line-up that hasn’t met with universal approval from Leeds United fans. Here are some of their comments stemming from the tweeted team news (above).

Leeds United fans comment on Stoke team news

