Alex Neil’s popularity as the Preston North End head coach has dropped again this week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Alex Neil received an approval rating of +32. This was after he was approved by 47% of Millwall fans with 43% of fans disapproving of him. 10% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 47% (-11)

Disapprove: 43% (+17)

Don’t Know: 10% (-6)

Net Approval Rating: +4 (-28)

As you can see, Alex Neil’s popularity as the Preston North End has dramatically dropped once again over the last week. This has now happened for the second week in a row. In Week 1, Neil was very popular as the Preston North End head coach but over the last two weeks, his popularity has dropped a lot. He is now barely approved of by the Preston fans and it will be interesting to see next week if he ends up being disapproved of.

During the time this poll was taking responses, Preston beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +72

Week 2: +32

Week 3: +4

Do you agree with Alex Neil's approval rating?