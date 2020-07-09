Gary Rowett’s popularity as the Millwall head coach has remained very strong this week.

This is Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 2, Gary Rowett received an approval rating of +93. This was after he was approved by 96% of Millwall fans with 3% of fans disapproving of him. 1% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 2’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 96% (+1)

Disapprove: 3% (0)

Don’t Know: 1% (-1)

Net Approval Rating: +93 (+1)

As you can see, Gary Rowett remains very popular as the Millwall head coach. He has gone up a point, which is within the margin of error, thanks to 1% of people who said Don’t Know last week now saying that they Approve of him. This is after what has been another good week for Millwall. Last Tuesday, they grabbed a draw with Swansea City after Mason Bennett put them ahead, though a Bartosz Bialkowski own goal meant they only got a point. They would go on to beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 at the weekend.

During the time this poll was open, Charlton lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +90

Week 2: +92

Week 3: +93

Do you agree with Gary Rowett's approval rating?