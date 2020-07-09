Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed that loaned in playmaker Izzy Brown has returned to Chelsea after suffering an ankle injury.

Chelsea man Izzy Brown has spent this season on loan in the Championship with Luton Town. He has been one of the Hatters’ more creative players since arriving and now, the club have been dealt a blow regarding his fitness.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed that Brown has been forced to return to parent club Chelsea. An ankle problem has seen the 23-year-old return to the Premier League side for treatment.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones said that Brown may not return to action before the end of the season. He said:

“He’s suffered a little bit in terms of his ankle. He picked up a minor injury which we’re going to have to see whether he’ll be available or not.

“We’ve sent him back because he’s their player so he can medical opinions and then we’ll see if we get anything out of him.”

Injury problems have hindered Brown’s involvement at times this season. The playmaker has impressed in attacking midfield, laying on eight assists and scoring one goal in 28 appearances across all competitions for Luton Town.

It awaits to be seen if Brown can return to action with Luton before the end of the campaign. A return would boost their hopes of remaining in the Championship, so it will be a tense wait for the Hatters to see if he can feature.