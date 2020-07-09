Marcus Maddison did bits for Peterborough after they’d snapped him up from Gateshead FC for around the £300,000 mark. He’s come to their attention after a 13-goal/5-assist National League campaign for the North-East outfit. Now Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony had some strong things to say about his former star in words carried by the Peterborough Telegraph.

He was an instant hit for the Posh, showing that he was a dual-threat, goals-and-assists king from the get-go. It was this threat that seemed to mark him out every season as a player moving on to bigger things than London Road.

However, the moves never seemed to come and Maddison went on to make 249 appearances for Peterborough scoring 62 goals and adding 92 assists. In many ways, Maddison was an integral cog in Peterborough’s continued flirtation with League One promotion. 212 of those games, 52 of those goals and 76 of those assists came in League One football.

However, things had definitely turned sour at London Road and Maddison had made it abundantly clear that he felt that his football future laid elsewhere other than Peterborough. He left the club, temporarily, on a January loan to Championship club Hull City. He made seven appearances for the Tigers, scoring one goal but largely failing to impress the City faithful.

He refused an offered short-term contract at Hull to take him through to the end of the current Sky Bet Championship campaign. He was also released by Peterborough as the end of June. Quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony had strong words to say about the now-departed attacking midfielder.

Such is the strength of feeling that the Peterborough owner has about Maddison, it was clear that he wouldn’t be going back to London Road. This is clear by MAcAnthony’s insistence that Peterborough wouldn’t re-sign their former start “if he offered to pay us to play.”

Strong words indeed and it definitely means that Marcus Maddison will be looking for a new club, somewhere, next season.

What level will Marcus Maddison be playing at next season?