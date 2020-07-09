Newly-promoted Barrow AFC have announced the appointment of former Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City midfielder David Dunn as their new manager, confirming the news on their official club website.

Barrow AFC won promotion to League One after being crowned National League champions, returning to the Football League after a 48-year absence.

After such a strong 2019/20 campaign, Bolton Wanderers moved to snap up Barrow manager Ian Evatt, leaving the club with a managerial role to fill. Now, their new manager has been confirmed.

The Bluebirds have announced the arrival of Blackpool coach David Dunn, bringing him in as the new manager. Dunn, who played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City, takes up the role at Holker Street on a two-year deal.

After retiring, Dunn collected his coaching badges and after a stint as caretaker and player-coach at Oldham Athletic, went on to coach in Blackburn’s youth set-up. He has since been named Blackpool’s assistant manager and now, he leaves Bloomfield Road to take up the vacant post at Barrow.

Upon the announcement, Barrow’s chairman Paul Hornby expressed his delight at Dunn’s arrival. Speaking to the club’s official website, he labelled Dunn as an “extremely talented coach”. He said:

“As soon as we knew David was available and wanted the position we made him our number one target. He is an extremely talented coach and ticked all the boxes with the owners.

“His football philosophy and style of play is completely suited to how we are set up and he also knows a number of our players, which met our requirements for a seamless transition.

“After meeting David we knew he would be the man to take the club onto the next level.”

Now, after taking the role with the National League champions, it will be interesting to see how former Blackburn and Birmingham midfielder Dunn fares with Barrow AFC.

