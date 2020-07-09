Bolton Wanderers maintain ‘some interest’ in re-signing Jay Spearing, as detailed in a report by The Bolton News.

The midfielder is a free agent after leaving Blackpool and is weighing up his options. He has also been linked with Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers recently.

Spearing, who is 31 years old, played for Bolton from 2012 to 2017 and made 173 appearances, scoring 10 goals along the way.

He started his career at Liverpool and went onto play 55 times for their first-team.

Spearing left Bolton three years ago and has since been a regular for Blackpool in League One.

The Trotters are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad as they prepare for life in League Two. Spearing has emerged on their radar as they look to add more options to their midfield.

Their new boss Ian Evatt is expected to be a busy man over the coming weeks as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. They are keen on tying up deals to sign Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic, both of whom won promotion to League One last term with Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

Spearing will have to consider his next move and assess whether he would be open to dropping into League Two if Bolton came calling. He is an experienced player in the Football League and will not be short of options for a new club.

Have a go at our Bolton Wanderers quiz! Can you name all 10 players?



Do you want Spearing back, Bolton fans?