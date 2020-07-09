According to a report from Nottinghamshire Live, Mansfield Town are set to sign out of contract winger Stephen McLaughlin.

Winger Stephen McLaughlin’s contract with Southend United has come to an end. The club have made efforts to try and keep the former Nottingham Forest man at Roots Hall but as of yet, it has been to no avail.

Now, it has been claimed that McLaughlin is nearing a move to a new club. Nottinghamshire Live reports that McLaughlin is poised to join Mansfield Town, with a move to Field Mill said to be “likely”.

Mansfield Town have already been busy in the transfer market. Ahead of next season, they have moved to bring in four new faces already. Goalkeeper Marek Stech, midfielder Ollie Clarke and forwards Jamie Reid and Jordan Bowery have all signed for the Stags.

McLaughlin has been with Southend United since March 2015, initially joining on a loan deal before signing permanently later on in the year. McLaughlin has gone on to play an impressive 186 times for Southend, scoring 25 goals and laying on 29 assists in the process.

He broke into senior football as a youngster with Finn Harps before linking up with Derry City. His performances with Derry earned McLaughlin a move to Nottingham Forest in 2013, playing 12 times for Forest and spending time on loan with Notts County and Bristol City.

Now, with McLaughlin available on a free transfer, it will be interesting to see if Mansfield Town can secure a deal for the former Nottingham Forest man or if Southend United can come to an agreement over a fresh deal.

Mansfield Town fans, would you happy be happy with the signing of McLaughlin?

