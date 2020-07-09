Sunderland have no intentions of selling Charlie Wyke this summer, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The striker has been linked with fellow League One side Ipswich Town but the Black Cats have ‘no plans’ to offload him.

Wyke, who is 27 years old, made 30 appearances for Sunderland this past season and scored six goals in all competitions.

He moved to the Stadium of Light in 2018 from Bradford City and managed five goals during his first year in the North-East.

Ipswich are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad but rumours linking them with the Middlesbrough-born forward are believed to be wide of the mark.

The 6ft 2inc striker started his career at Boro and progressed up through their youth ranks. However, he never played for their first-team and was loaned out to Kettering Town, Hartlepool United and AFC Wimbledon as a youngster.

Wyke left the Riverside Stadium on a permanent basis for Carlisle United in 2015 and spent two years in Cumbria, scoring 39 goals in 89 games.

Bradford City came calling in January 2017 and he carried on his decent goal scoring form with the Bantams with 23 goals in 62 appearances.

He hasn’t quite managed to be as prolific for Sunderland but Wyke is set for another opportunity to prove himself there with the club having no plans to sell him to Ipswich.

