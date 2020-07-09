Ivan Toney joined an illustrious line of Peterborough strikers who just cannot stop scoring for the London Road outfit. He comes as the latest following on from the likes of Jack Marriott, Britt Assombalonga and Dwight Gayle. Such was the scoring prowess he showed that teams were always going to be interested in him.

He scored 26 goals for The Posh last season and is still under contract at the club. However, being the realists that they are, Peterborough don’t see him being there next season. Toney has already said that he would like to play at a higher level and, per the Peterborough Telegraph, owner Darragh MacAnthony says that there has been interest in him from sides higher up the football ladder.

Speaking of this interest, MacAnthony added:

“A Premier League club and a Championship club have been in touch about Ivan. I know what they are up to. They are trying to steal a march on the other nine clubs who will be in for him.”

The Peterborough owner confirmed that both sides had been rebuffed adding:

“I told both clubs we will keep Ivan here if we don’t get what we want for him, but I expect a bidding war to break out and we will get that good price. And when we do we have his replacement lined up.”

The sides in question, says the Peterborough Telegraph, are Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion and Championship Playoff leaders Brentford. A goalscorer of the calibre of Ivan Toney would be a good fit at both sides.

Where will Ivan Toney play his football next season?