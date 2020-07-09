Blackpool have confirmed on their official club website that former Leeds United and Benfica starlet Oliver Sarkic has signed on a free transfer after preparing Burton Albion.

Montenegrin attacking-midfielder Oliver Sarkic has found a new club after his deal with Burton Albion came to an end earlier this month. The former Leeds United and Benfica starlet has signed a deal with Blackpool, keeping him in League One.

Blackpool confirmed the signing on Thursday, announcing that Sarkic has agreed on a two-year contract with the Tangerines. Blackpool have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months as well, potentially keeping him at Bloomfield Road until 2023.

Upon the announcement, Sarkic spoke to the club’s official website. The 22-year-old said he is confident he can bring a great deal to Neil Critchley’s side, saying:

“It feels amazing to be here at Blackpool Football Club. I spoke to Neil Critchley at length, having met him previously when I was playing in Portugal, and he explained the project that is in place here which really excites me. The Club has a real plan to grow over the coming years, and it’s a real pleasure to be here.

“I feel I can bring a great deal to the side, having spent some of my career in other countries around Europe. Not only that, but I had a really good experience last season with Burton Albion, so I know what to expect from League One.

“I feel confident I can bring a great deal to the side in the final third and am really looking forward to the future here.”

Sarkic spent time in the youth academies of Portuguese and Belgian giants Anderlecht and Benfica. He then made the move to England with Leeds United on an initial loan deal which was made permanent in January 2018.

Sarkic left Leeds last summer to join Burton, for who he scored five goals and laid on 10 assists in 37 appearances. Now with Blackpool, Sarkic will be hoping to continue his development under Critchley.

Blackpool fans, are you happy with the signing of Sarkic? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Leeds United news, one of the club’s reported targets has commented on links with a summer transfer – find out what he had to say here.

Happy with the signing of Sarkic?