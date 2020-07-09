Nottingham Forest have a decision to make on the future of Albert Adomah at the club this summer.

The experienced winger, who is valued at £1.8 million on Transfermarkt, still has a year left on his contract at the City Ground.

Adomah, who is 32 years old, played 27 times for the Reds earlier this season but was loaned out to Cardiff City in January.

It is yet to be known whether he is part of Sabri Lamouchi’s long-term plans. He could find first-team opportunities hard to come by next season if he stays, especially if Forest gain promotion to the Premier League.

Adomah is a decent option for the Reds and adds more depth to their options out wide. However, their decision to recall him from Cardiff early may have left a sour taste.

Forest could look to sell him this summer to ensure they get a fee for him and avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

Adomah would be a decent acquisition for a fellow Championship side and has proven himself in this league. Could Cardiff move back in for him?

The Ghana international had stints at Harrow Borough and Barnet before joining Bristol City in 2010. He has since had spells at Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, both of whom he helped gain promotion to the top flight.

Nottingham Forest’s sights will be set on the Play-Offs at the moment but they will need to decide whether Adomah has a future at the club next season or whether they will offload him.

